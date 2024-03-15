Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.62. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 3,217,465 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

