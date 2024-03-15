Peter Osborne Buys 10,000 Shares of Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Stock

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Osborne acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$22,500.00 ($14,900.66).

Vita Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Vita Life Sciences

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a healthcare company, engages in formulating, packaging, distributing, and selling vitamins and supplements in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The company also offers various minerals, herbs, and superfoods. In addition, it provides products for therapeutic areas, such as nervous system; nutritional products and nutritional oils; immunity; hair, skin, and nails; liver and digestion; weight management; cardiovascular health; pain and inflammation; men, women, and children's health; antioxidant; and bones and joints.

