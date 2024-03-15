PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker Sells 10,500 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.88, for a total transaction of C$93,240.00.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$89,700.00.

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.94. 8,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,582. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.58 and a twelve month high of C$9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$423.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

