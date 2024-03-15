PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 58,465 shares.The stock last traded at $51.40 and had previously closed at $51.37.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STPZ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

