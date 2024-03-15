Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Sells $906,886.60 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $906,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,921.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after purchasing an additional 289,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

