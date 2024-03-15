Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PXLW

Pixelworks Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.77. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pixelworks

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $45,890.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 77.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the period. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.