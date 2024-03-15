Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 480,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

