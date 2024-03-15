Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 471,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 551,870 shares.The stock last traded at $9.56 and had previously closed at $9.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,564,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,512,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,564,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,512,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $92,521.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,918.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 438,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,982. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

