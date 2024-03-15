Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $3.54

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.45. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 4,491,166 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

