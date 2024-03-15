Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.71.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,105,000 after purchasing an additional 171,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Popular by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after acquiring an additional 786,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Popular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities analysts predict that Popular will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

