Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.16

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.16 and last traded at $75.07, with a volume of 247864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after buying an additional 581,685 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 23,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

