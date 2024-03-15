Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ USMC traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 43,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,548. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.32 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1814 dividend. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

