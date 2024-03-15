Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $380.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $162.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

