Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.29. 3,244,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

