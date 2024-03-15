ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.20. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 156,585 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $830.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 838,331 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,492,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 94.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after buying an additional 588,158 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

