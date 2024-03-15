ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 2.7%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.89 and last traded at $58.31. Approximately 13,829,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 75,062,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

