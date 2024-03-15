ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 2.7%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.89 and last traded at $58.31. Approximately 13,829,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 75,062,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 3.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Unlock the Potential: Smart Strategies to Invest in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.