Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Robert Axel Sells 6,436 Shares

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

