Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 586,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCYO. StockNews.com raised Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

NASDAQ PCYO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.25. 51,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.98. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

