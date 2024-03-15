Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,239 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 52,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $794,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. 37,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,038. The company has a market cap of $824.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $57.01.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

