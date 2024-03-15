Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $50.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,758. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

