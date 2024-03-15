Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,967 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,728. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

