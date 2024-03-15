Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,291 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 645,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

