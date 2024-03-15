Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 136,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,874. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

