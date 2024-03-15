Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $31.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VV stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.93. The stock had a trading volume of 249,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,987. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.55 and a 1-year high of $237.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

