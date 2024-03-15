Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 213,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,014 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.97. 2,250,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

