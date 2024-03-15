Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

