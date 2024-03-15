Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.32 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

