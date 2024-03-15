Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $61.25 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,097 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $61,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,420,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,624,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $39,409,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 567,914 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $59.66. 181,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

