Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $85.01 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $85,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. 244,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.09 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

