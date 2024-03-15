Pure Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 776,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $38,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after buying an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $401,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

