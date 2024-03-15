Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 395,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,965,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,486,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter.

VXF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $169.12. The stock had a trading volume of 178,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,766. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

