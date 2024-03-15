Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.20. 600,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,027. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $228.25 and a 1-year high of $337.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

