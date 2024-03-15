Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $727.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The stock has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,694 shares of company stock worth $11,493,172 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.