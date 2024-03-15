Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 33,893 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,893 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,270. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $96.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

