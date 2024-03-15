Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Shares Gap Up to $6.69

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $7.10. Puyi shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 8,584 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

