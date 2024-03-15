Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issued By DA Davidson

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Funko in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $321.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

In other news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares in the company, valued at $466,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,883 shares in the company, valued at $466,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $31,011.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,046.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,919 shares of company stock worth $113,390. 11.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Funko by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Funko by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

