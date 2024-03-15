Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for MoneyLion Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoneyLion in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for MoneyLion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MoneyLion’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

ML has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.64.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 87,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $5,735,123.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,108,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,166 shares of company stock worth $9,731,325. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

