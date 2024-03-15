Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. Lowered by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued on Sunday, March 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DXT. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$5.45 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.35. The stock has a market cap of C$352.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

