Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 5,640 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $282,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Q2 Stock Down 0.4 %
QTWO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 181,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,853. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the period.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
