Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 5,640 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $282,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Down 0.4 %

QTWO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 181,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,853. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

