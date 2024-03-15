Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO Sells $119,338.20 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) COO John E. Breeden sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $119,338.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,898. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q2 Trading Down 0.5 %

QTWO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 187,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,853. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Institutional Trading of Q2

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.