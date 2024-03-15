Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Jonathan Price Sells 1,752 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $87,775.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,583,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Price also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Price sold 5,360 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $246,613.60.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 187,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,853. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

