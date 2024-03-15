Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 804,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 912,701 shares.The stock last traded at $17.81 and had previously closed at $16.30.

Separately, Nomura began coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,280,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,862,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 776,700 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after buying an additional 765,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after buying an additional 762,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

