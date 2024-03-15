QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock Position Decreased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.69. 510,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,933,867. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 4.80. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $467,835.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,735. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

