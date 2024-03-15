Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.91. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 2,069 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $39,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

