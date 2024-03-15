Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $151.34 million and approximately $44.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,328,005,172 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

