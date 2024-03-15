Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 68,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 169,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDUS

Radius Recycling Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $512.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Radius Recycling’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.79%.

Institutional Trading of Radius Recycling

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.