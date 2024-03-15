Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 302,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 637,598 shares.The stock last traded at $6.26 and had previously closed at $6.63.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $592.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Ranpak’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.
