Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 302,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 637,598 shares.The stock last traded at $6.26 and had previously closed at $6.63.

Ranpak Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $592.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Ranpak’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

Ranpak Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 10.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 442,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 7.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 1.0% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 423,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.