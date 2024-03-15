RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,097,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,178,000 after acquiring an additional 219,292 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,225,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.