Raymond James Lowers NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $1.55 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Shares of NGM opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 526,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,899,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 496,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 787,347 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 992,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 245,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

