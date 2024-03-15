Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $51.68 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

